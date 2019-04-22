Of late, Alia Bhatt is being constantly targetted by Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel be it for the lack of support to the Ranaut sisters or for her getting compared with Kangana as an actor. However, the 26-year-old has remained unfazed taking all the criticism in her stride and given a befitting response to Rangoli's recent allegations against her and her family.

A few days ago, Rangoli had accused Mahesh Bhatt of flinging a chappal (footwear) at Kangana during her initial days in Bollywood. She even slammed Soni Razdan for claiming that Mahesh Bhatt gave Kangana her break in the industry.

So when Alia was asked about her reaction to Rangoli's statements against her family at the Critics' Choice Awards 2019, she chose to shut her down in the most dignfied way.

"If I am mature, then my family is 10 times more mature and stronger than I am. I dontd want to get into this. I just want to be happy, positive, hard work, be a better version of myself everyday. I should not pay attention to what people are saying. Everyone has the right to say and what they want to say. I'll remain quiet and this is my stand," Alia Bhatt said.

Alia also admitted to the poor performance of her recently released film Kalank and said that if the audience has rejected it, there's no way the film would perform good at the box office. She said that she won't analyse the failure of it but will to work hard and try not to disappoint the audience the next time.