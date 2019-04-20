Ever since the much awaited Brahmastra's logo was launched, the buzz around the film refuses to die down. From Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor's chemistry to the presence of Amitabh Bachchan in the fantasy-thriller triology, everything has been grabbing the headlines and how!

While everything, from the looks of the stars to the sets had been kept a secret from the audience so far, we now have got access to some interesting details of the film. As per a report in Mid-day, Ranbir Kapoor would be seen playing the role of a DJ in the film. What's more? The report reveals that Ranbir Kapoor would be unaware of his superpowers until one day he would accidentally find out about it.

Ranbir would leave his house in the film due to a clash with his father and in his journey and struggle to fulfil his dreams and desires, he would be made aware of the super-powers he possess. What's interesting is that Ranbir Kapoor's superpower in the film would be to draw and unleash fire through his palms.

Recently, while talking about the film, Alia Bhatt had revealed that she had insisted and almost begged Ayan Mukerji to get Ranbir Kapoor onboard so that she could work with him on the film. Not just that, she added that she always looks up to him and they both have very similar way of acting onscreen. "The idea for Brahmastra was conceived long back when Ayan had just done 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. I wanted to work with him and I have always wanted to work with Ranbir as well. I pleaded to Ayan that please cast me with him," Alia said in an interview with Firstpost.

Scheduled to release in December this year, the film also has Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.