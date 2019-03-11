Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has revealed his lead actor Ranbir Kapoor's first look test for the film Brahmastra that releases ahead of Christmas 2019 on December 20. With this photo, Ayan Mukerji has revealed that Ranbir Kapoor was earlier slated to have had a long hair in Brahmastra, and his character was supposed to be called Rumi (how spiritual!) but that it is now called Shiva.

Later, as revealed by Ayan, the look was changed to a short-haired Ranbir Kapoor and his name in Brahmastra was changed to Shiva, which would probably resonate more with the entire India. (While Ranbir Kapoor is called Shiva, Alia Bhatt is called Isha in Brahmastra.) Ayan Mukerji also shared how Brahmastra was earlier called Dragon. The movie, a trilogy in the Indian superhero genre, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, among others.

Ayan Mukerji wrote on Instagram with Ranbir Kapoor's photo, "Rumi. First, he was Rumi. Rumi with long hair. This image is from an early look test for the movie. Rumi said, 'Love is the bridge between you and everything...', and that feeling is the foundation we started building the protagonist of this movie on... But then, there was new inspiration, newer thoughts... Dragon became Brahmāstra, we gave Ranbir a haircut, and Rumi became... Shiva. #brahmastra #shivadiaries #memories #creativeprocess #evolving."

Ayan Mukerji has recently joined Instagram when the promotions of Brahmastra began (although we somehow remember seeing him earlier on the social media platform). Ayan joined as Boy Dreams but is now known with his real name only on Instagram.

As the buzz around the movie grows, more and more trivia, photos and teasers of Brahmastra will be revealed to the excitement of fans. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji revealed the logo of Brahmastra in a laser display in the sky at the Kumbh Mela 2019 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The buzz around the impending wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been strong ever since.

Brahmastra was earlier supposed to release on August 15, Independence Day, but the film now releases on Christmas 2019. This will be the first film of the trilogy, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Watch this space for more on Brahmastra.