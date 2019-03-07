The buzz about their movie Brahmastra has just begun after their spectacular promotions at Kumbh 2019 in Prayagraj. But it is the news about their wedding that is creating far more interest among the fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Earlier, it was speculated that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt may not get married in 2019, as the health of Ranbir's dad and actor Rishi Kapoor was a cause of concern. But now, it is being said that Rishi Kapoor is losing patience and wants to get his son married to Alia Bhatt as soon as the senior Kapoor's medical treatment is over.

Not only that, Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor has been given the task of hunting for an apartment in New York City for the couple! But it seems the first home that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt buy together will be a studio apartment and more for convenience, as Rishi Kapoor is being treated in New York for his undisclosed illness.

It is unlikely that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will settle in New York, with their successful careers back home in Bollywood. They are just in love with the city and so may want to spend some time alone and also be with Ranbir's parents. Ranbir has stayed in New York for four years as a student and knows the city well.

Last year, Alia Bhatt had travelled to New York to visit Rishi Kapoor in a hospital and be with Ranbir Kapoor in support. She has been spending time with the Kapoor family even in Mumbai, going out for dinners with them.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together onscreen in the Brahmastra trilogy, produced by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra also stars Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan, among other stars. Brahmastra will release on Christmas 2019.