Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has spoken on the much-talked-about Bollywood debate - nepotism. The Kalank actress said that nepotism does exist in the film industry in India and that she will work as hard as possible to prove that she deserved to be here. Alia Bhatt is the daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. Her sister Pooja Bhatt, her uncle Mukesh Bhatt, and cousins are also working in the film industry.

While on stage at the Outlook Business Women of Worth (WOW) Awards 2019, where she was an awardee, Alia Bhatt was asked her opinion on nepotism. Alia replied in the most honest manner. She said, "Nepotism exists in every field. My thoughts on nepotism don't come from a negative place. If you know somebody from a certain field you will always help them."

Alia Bhatt further said, "But having said that, I am so in love with acting and being an actor, I would be devastated if I never got the opportunity. So, I am in no place to say that, 'Oh, you know, they don't know what they are talking about'. Or 'How can you say that?' Of course, it feels terrible if you feel that someone is getting an opportunity because of their family line. So, there is no way to counter that thought. It does exist."

"But having said that, once you come into the fray, the audience chooses you. So if you are working, it's not just because you're getting lucky every time. There does go some hard work into that. Quite a lot of hard work. So, while keeping in mind the sentiment it is also important to not discard a lot of hard work. As I said, there are no negative thoughts. I can't wake up and say sorry for being born in this family. But I can definitely say that I will work as hard as possible to prove that I deserve to be here," Alia Bhatt added.

The 'nepotism' debate started on Koffee with Karan 5, when Kangana Ranaut was a guest on the show along with her Rangoon co-star Saif Ali Khan. Instead of being kind to her host Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut chose the platform to show her angst towards him for not making films with her. She lashed out at Johar for supporting only Bollywood star kids and launching them, saying he was the "flagbearer of nepotism" in Bollywood.