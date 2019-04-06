Katrina Kaif had been extensively shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar upcoming Bharat alongside Salman Khan. The actress has recently wrapped up the shoot and has now flown to the Maldives with her bestest girl and boys to let herself loose in the blue waters and warm beaches.

Katrina was undoutebdly having a gala time with her favourite gang but she didn't forget to treat her 20 million family by giving them a glimpse into her exotic holiday destination.

Sharing a few pictures wearing a skimpy swimsuit, Katrina was seen flaunting her ample curves, letting her hair loose and flashing her million dollar smile for every fan to see on Instagram. And it wouldn't be wrong to say that the red hot diva was looking no less than a goddess in the attire and oozing immense hotness in the backdrop of a white sand beach and clear blue sky.

Take a look at Katrina's exotic beach holiday pictures here.

On the work front, Katrina is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bharat wherein she will be seen playing the love interest of her ex-lover and good friend Salman Khan. In the movie, the two will get married which will surely send their fans into frenzy in cinema halls on Eid this year. The trailer of Bharat will be launched on April 24 and will also be showcased with The Avengers: Endgame on April 26. But what's more interesting that, after Bharat, Salman and Katrina will continue their love saga in the third installement of their Tiger franchise.