He might have proved his acting mettle on the big screen, but, when it comes to handling female adulation, Vicky Kaushal is still a newbie. It was on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, that Vicky was told about Katrina Kaif's fondness for his, which made him almost pass out.

Katrina's open declaration of admiration for Vicky Kaushal on Koffee with Karan had taken many people by surprise including the man himself. Ms Kaif had expressed her desire to be cast with Vicky Kaushal and work opposite him. Soon after that, on a show called – Tape Cast – the duo was asked to face each other for a rendezvous. While Katrina appeared quite calm and confident, Vicky seemed floored by Katrina's answers and demeanour.

Post the show, one would have expected the two to catch and so they did! While at one award show Vicky asked Katrina Kaif 'mujhse shaadi karogi', on other award shows their newfound camaraderie has been talked about a lot.

And, the latest we hear is that the duo has started bonding like never before. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were also spotted chilling together at Zoya Akhtar's party.

Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal had confirmed that he was in a relationship with Harleen Sethi at the beginning of the year. Vicky had said, "We happened to meet through common friends. It felt right from the very beginning. We never questioned it. We are our best critics. It's a happy space."

And towards the beginning of March, he gave major hints about having broken up with her. His growing proximity to A-list actresses and hectic schedule were cited as the reason behind the split. However, a Mid-day report had alleged that it was not Katrina Kaif, but, Bhumi Pednekar could well have been the reason behind the split.