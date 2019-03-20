The current heartthrob of the country, Vicky Kaushal, is flying high and how! From giving back-to-back hits to having created a milestone for himself so early in his career, the Kaushal boy is making waves with each performance he delivers.

While the young lads of the industry consider and name him as the most talented star, almost all female contemporaries have their eyes set on him. From Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt, the leading ladies of the industry want to be paired up opposite the Uri actor. However, when it comes to his personal life, things aren't going that smoothly.

There have been reports of Vicky Kaushal having parted ways with girlfriend Harleen Sethi. She has not only unfollowed Vicky on Instagram but has also been liking a couple of heartbreak posts on social media. Although Vicky still follows Harleen on Instagram, the latter has unfollowed him. Also, Harleen has liked a few sad posts on Instagram, suggesting that she is going through a heartbreak.

A set of reports claimed that Vicky's growing proximity to female stars and a busy schedule was the reason behind their breakup. But, speculations of Katrina Kaif and Vicky's camaraderie having led to the cracks in his relationship with Harleen had also started floating around. More so, because of Katrina's open declaration of admiration for Vicky Kaushal on Koffee with Karan. However, as per a Mid-day report, not Katrina Kaif, but, Bhumi Pednekar could be the reason behind the split.

Recently on a show, Vicky had said, "We happened to meet through common friends. It felt right from the very beginning. We never questioned it. The beginning isn't too far off. It only started last year. It was beautiful to get to know each other. But at the same time, feeling right from the very beginning. And whatever happened, happened in a very organic way. We didn't rush it or question it. It just seemed right. We enjoy each other's company. We are our best critics. It's a happy space."