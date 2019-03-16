Vicky Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend Harleen Sethi have apparently broken up. She has not only unfollowed Vicky on Instagram, but has also been liking a couple of heartbreak posts on social media.

Vicky had some time ago apparently confirmed his relationship with Harleen by sharing a picture with her on Instagram. The actor during a recent interview had also admitted that he was dating someone.

While fans were gushing over the sweet couple's romance, it looks like things have turned wrong between the two. Although there has not been any official confirmation on the Uri actor and Harleen splitting up, a look at the actress' Instagram profile does suggest that there is trouble in paradise.

Although Vicky still follows Harleen on Instagram, the latter has unfollowed him. Also, Harleen has liked a few sad posts on Instagram, suggesting that she is going through a heart break. Vicky and Harleen were rumoured to be seeing each other since last few months, and it had appeared that the two are happy with each other. However, this apparent breakup will surely make their fans wonder what exactly went wrong.

Another celebrity who was recently in news for her breakup was Neha Kakkar. The singer had made her heart-break public by talking about it on social media. She had declared her split from Himansh Kohli on social media with sad posts, following which the latter had received a lot of backlash from netizens for breaking her heart.

Later, Neha expressed regret at making her personal issue public, and clarified that Himansh did not deserve the hate he got from her fans. She was also seen breaking down during one live show soon after her separation from Himansh. Neha had even claimed on social media that she was suffering from depression.