URI: The Surgical Strike has completed its glorifying 50 days in theatre with a constant hold at the box office. The film has become the primal blockbuster of 2019 gaining a widespread audience.

Keeping the josh high on its 50th day, the Vicky Kaushal starrer has minted Rs 6.65 crores in its seventh week on the box office taking a grand total to Rs 237.36 crore.

In its seventh week looking at the feedback and reactions of audiences, URI: The Surgical Strike is still receiving great response at the box office after crossing the 200 crores mark long back. The film has become the first ever film to cross Rs 2 crores on its fifth Friday.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.