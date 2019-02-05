Despite clashing with some biggies, Uri: The Surgical Strike declines to show a drop in its collection at the box office and the movie has gone on to shatter the records of historical blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal is an action film which deals with chronicles the events of the surgical strike conducted by the Indian military against the suspected militants in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Its story based on true events, which evoke a patriotic feeling, has struck a chord with the audience across India.

Having done fantastic collection in its first week, Uri: The Surgical Strike had to face tough competition from some big-ticket movies in the next three weeks. But a strong subject helped it be the first choice for many viewers. With each passing week, its screen count has been reduced by the new releases, but its per-screen average collection has been growing. In fact, it has fared better than new films.

Uri: The Surgical Strike collected Rs 18.67 crore net at the Indian box office in its fourth weekend and its 24-day total stands at Rs 189.76 crore net. It is set to reach Rs 200 crore net mark in the domestic market in the next few days.

It has fared better than Manikarnika and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which minted Rs 15.50 crore and Rs 13.53 crore net, respectively, in their second and first weekends.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike is winning hearts, setting new benchmarks and rewriting the record books... Inches closer to ₹ 200 cr... [Week 4] Fri 3.43 cr, Sat 6.53 cr, Sun 8.71 cr. Total: ₹ 189.76 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh #UriTheSurgicalStrike biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr Week 3: ₹ 37.06 cr Weekend 4: ₹ 18.67 cr Total: ₹ 189.76 cr India biz. BLOCKBUSTER."

Its 23rd and 24th collection is bigger than that of the Hindi version of Baahubali 2, which held the highest mark. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike creates HISTORY... Smashes Day 23 and Day 24 records held by #Baahubali2... Day 23: #Baahubali2 ₹ 6.35 cr... #Uri ₹ 6.53 cr Day 24: #Baahubali2 ₹ 7.80 cr... #Uri ₹ 8.71 cr Now #Uri holds the record of highest Day 23 and Day 24. MONSTROUS HIT!"