There is no denying the fact that Vicky Kaushal is an acting gem that Bollywood desperately needed. While the actor had left a mark on everyone's heart with his superlative performance in 'Masaan', the incredible trajectory he has had was something no one had anticipated. With back-to-back hits, great box office numbers, brilliant performances; the actor has established himself in the league of Bollywood's most sought after A-lister.

While Aditya Dhar and film critics weren't sure if Vicky could lift up a project like – Uri: The Surgical Strike – on his shoulders, the phenomenal performance of the film has established the fact that Vicky Kaushal is no ordinary actor anymore.

It's not just the professional life where Vicky seems to be on a high. In his professional life too, Vicky Kaushal has been on cloud nine. The rumours of the actor dating TV actress Harleen Sethi have been doing the rounds for a while now. On Neha Dhupia's chat show – No Filter Neha – Vicky Kaushal had dedicated "Do You Know Main Tenu Kinna Pyar Karda" to Harleen Sethi. On being asked what would he do on Tinder if he comes across Harleen's profile, the actor had said, "Right, super up, up. Up matlab jitna chadh jaaye."

When Karan Johar asked whether he is in a relationship, Vicky Kaushal nodded and confirmed the presence of someone special in his life. Though Kaushal did not name the person or said the words but gave the answer with his nod. When Karan Johar prodded him to divulge some more information about his relationship, Vicky said, "Let's see what happens. It's new."

Though the duo has never indulged in any form of social media PDA, Uri's success has probably given the couple the confidence to reveal it to the world. Not only was Harleen present for the special screening of Uri, the diva has shared a 'joshila' picture with her beau on her Instagram for the first time in over a year.

Well, if they look so good together in a picture, how good would they look on the bigscreen together?