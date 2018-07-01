Vicky Kaushal, who has been giving Bollywood buffs a dose of his versatility as an actor, feels "blessed" with all the appreciation coming his way for Sanju. He says it's a project that has taught him a lot not just on a professional but on a more personal level as well.

The actor responded to the many accolades coming his way on Twitter:

Overwhelmed, humbled and feel truly blessed. Thank you for all the love! Feel so lucky to have got the chance to work with legends in this beautiful film. Learnt a lot, grew a lot... not only as an artiste, but as a human being as well. So grateful

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju is based on the controversial life of actor Sanjay Dutt and features Vicky as the lead character's friend. Sanjay's role in the movie is portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor.

The biopic is being lauded as the biggest opener of 2018 so far, surpassing Salman Khan's Race 3, which, though started out well at the box office owing to all the hype, tanked in terms of critics' reviews and quality of writing and filmmaking.

Meanwhile, Sanju actor Kaushal has been lauded in recent times for his performance in films like the Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi and Love Per Square Foot. With Sanju, the praise has only got a big boost.

Vicky's work in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial has been appreciated by prominent names in the film industry like Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Meghna Gulzar, Varun Dhawan, Arshad Warsi and Shabana Azmi, among others.