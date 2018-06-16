Salman Khan's Race 3 had hit the screens but the film turned out to be a 'must-not watch' for its poor performances, senseless dialogues, cringe-worthy songs among many other reasons. However, the film set the box office on fire as content is not even the last on the list of things that matter to make a bhai film a blockbuster. But search engine giant Google does seem to care.

When searched for the 'worst Bollywood actor', Google pops up Salman Khan's name. Twitter users are now having a field day trolling the 52-year-old actor after watching director Remo D'Souza's action thriller Race 3.

Now whether this is a technical glitch or Google itself is giving a certificate to Salman for being the worst actor after watching his latest flick, it is for it to answer.

Don't believe us? Try it yourself.

However, Twitter users are quite amazed by the Google search results and have been trolling Salman by saying that the latter was honoured with the title after he did Race 3.

"I've always known but now its proved why salman khan appears when we google "worst actor of bollywood" #Race3 . Save your money and go watch #Blackmailmovie #irrfankhan," a Twitter user wrote.

"When you search for worst bollywood actor on google. Google wishing #Eid to Salman khan," another user tweeted while the other wrote, "Go to google and type worst bollywood actor. The answer will give you inner peace!!!"

"search in Google "worst bollywood actor" they are showing #SalmanKhan's name. #Google is never wrong . #Race3 #Race3review," another user cracked up after seeing the Google search results for worst Bollywood actor.

"Sahi me bc its worst bollywood actor google it never lie," another tweeted.

A die hard Salman Khan fan expressed his concern over the search results and tagged the superstar to check why Google was showing his profile after searching the term.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Race 3 has become the biggest opener of 2018 by collecting Rs 29.17 crore on the first day of its release. The advance booking and Eid festivities helped the Remo D'Souza directorial to rake in moolah at the box office.

It has also become the biggest Eid opener for Salman Khan beating his previous box office records. Check out the tweets.

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Day biz...

1. #Race3 ₹ 29.17 cr

2. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr

3. #Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr

[Thu release; incl Wed previews ₹ 24 cr]

4. #VeereDiWedding ₹ 10.70 cr

5. #PadMan ₹ 10.26 cr

India biz.

[Hollywood films not included] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2018

I've always known but now its proved why salman khan appears when we google "worst actor of bollywood" #Race3 . Save your money and go watch #Blackmailmovie #irrfankhan — Neprican (@sagarrana) June 16, 2018

When you search for worst bollywood actor on google Google wishing #Eid to Salman khan#race3 #SalmanKhan #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/N18FUx5oQJ — A N I S H K A S H Y A P (@BadassBawa) June 16, 2018

Sahi me bc its worst bollywood actor google it never lie pic.twitter.com/QWVyARnI9E — Sankყ (@Sanky___) June 15, 2018

Go to google and type worst bollywood actor. The answer will give you inner peace!!! — Annya (@AnnyaDasGupta33) June 15, 2018