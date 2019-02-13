Vicky Kaushal during a recent interview was asked to react on a troll's comment. The troll targeted Salman Khan requesting Vicky not to become like him after tasting success.

Vicky during an interview with Filmfare was told about a troll's tweet that said, "A request, successful hone ke baad Salman Khan maat ban jana (One request, don't become like Salman Khan after getting success)".

When the host asked Vicky to react to it, he first looked at different sides, and then just decided to dodge it with laughter. Vicky apparently chose not to say anything on it because he certainly did not want to create any controversy.

The young actor is on cloud nine now with the huge success of his last release Uri: The Surgical Strike. It is his first film where Vicky plays the solo main lead. The movie crossed Rs 100 crore mark, and is still doing good at the ticket counters.

On the other side, Salman is busy with post production work of his upcoming movie Bharat. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also features Katrina Kaif, and apparently has a India-Pakistan connection.

The teaser of the film had received good response from the viewers, who already announced it to be the superstar's best film.