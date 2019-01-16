RSVP's first release of this year Uri: The Surgical Strike is running high on 'Josh' as the movie is running successfully at the box office as it mints Rs 9.57 crore on Tuesday, which keeps the game strong for Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, on its fifth day of release stays rock solid at the box office and spilling the magic on the audience.

Uri has taken a strong lead at the box-office with a growing trend. The movie has set the box- office on fire by collecting Rs 8.20 crore on Friday, Rs 12.43 crore on Saturday, Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday, Rs10.51 crore on Monday and Rs 9.57 crore on Tuesday, taking its total to Rs 55.81 crore.

Touted to be the first content film of the year, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been winning hearts and emerged as one of the first hits of 2019.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian Army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Uri: The Surgical Strike has hit the screens on January11, 2019 and since then has been going strong at the box office.