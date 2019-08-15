It's almost been a year since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hit it off instantly with each other on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The two are madly in love with each other and try to spend as much as of their time together. According to the latest reports, Ranbir has asked for Alia's hand in marriage from Mahesh Bhatt but the latter or the couple are yet to make it official. And while the speculations about Ranbir and Alia's marriage have yet again sparked in the industry, we couldn't help but go through what Mahesh Bhatt had said about their marriage last year.

It was that time when Ranbir and Alia had remained tight-lipped about their relationship. And amid the rumours of their love affair, Ranbir got papped bonding with Alia and her father Mahesh Bhatt over a cosy dinner which had given enough fodder for gossipmongers.

When Mahesh Bhatt was asked about their dinner pictures and whether he had given his approval to his daughter's relationship, the filmmaker had given a witty response which further became the talk of the town.

"When I saw those pics, I was like, 'Oh, the paparazzi age is here and you have people from the outside using their premise to capture the image, because that's what the nation is thrusting for. So, not saying more, I'd let the paparazzi guess if papa is raazi," Mahesh Bhatt had said in an interview last year.

Mahesh Bhatt had then said that he doesn't belong to the category of parents who'd advise their children about their personal choices.

"Alia is an adult and it's a matter that she has to resolve. It's their life, their space. I respect and admire them for choosing to talk to the world when, and if, they want to do," he had said.

And now that Ranbir and Alia are together and happy, Mahesh Bhatt would be a happy father to see his daughter finding her soulmate in Ranbir.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Ranbir recently met up with Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt and asked his permission to marry his daughter. It is being said that the moment was very emotional and tear-jerking for everyone present during the meet.

And if the reports turn out to be true, Ranbir and Alia are likely to tie the knot in 2020.