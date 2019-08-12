While Alia Bhatt may have finally found her 'kursi' (you'd know what I mean if you've watched Dear Zindagi) in Ranbir Kapoor, there was a time when the talented actress was linked up with a number of celebrities. While few names held some truth, few others were nothing more than friends for the actress. Let's take a look at the 5 men apart from Ranbir Kapoor that Alia Bhatt was linked with.

Arsalaan: Alia Bhatt had revealed about her boyfriend Arsalaan on Neha Dhupia's podcast show. Talking about her ex, Alia had said, "Yes, Arsalaan was my first boyfriend. He was sweet and also very possessive...wanted me to wear kurta and jeans constantly." Further adding to it, she said, "I follow him on Snapchat and he is always in the gym. He is doing graphic designing....he is happy."

Ali Dadarkar: Alia and Ali Dadarkar have been childhood friends. And as per reports, the duo dated before Alia made her big-bang debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year. A TOI report stated that Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra also had a tiff over Ali, who wanted Alia back while she was with Sidharth. At their bestie, Akansha's wedding too, Ali had apparently bared his heart out to Alia about how he wanted her back, a report in Spotboye stated.

Kavin Mittal: Right after her break-up with Sidharth Malhotra and in between the rumours of her dating Ranbir Kapoor, Alia was also making headlines for her alleged closeness to Hike Messenger founder Kavin Mittal. Kavin Mittal, the son of billionaire Sunil Mittal, met for the first time at the World Economic Forum. "They want to take time to let their friendship evolve. Given their commitments, they see little of each other. But it's certainly a friendship that can go a long way," Mid-day had reported.

Varun Dhawan: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's closeness made headlines to such an extent that the duo even said on Karan Johar's chat show that they wouldn't like to dine together with better halves and each-other.

Sidharth Malhotra: Sidharth Malhotra and Alia fell-in-love during the shoot of Kapoor and Sons and even spoke about their breakup publicly.