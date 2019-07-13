Samantha Akkineni's Oh Baby is all set to be remade in Bollywood. The plan to remake it in Hindi is happening at a brisk pace even as Rana Daggubati is in talks to get a big name on board to play the lead role.

The latest rumours in Telugu media state that the makers are in talks with Alia Bhatt to play Samantha's role. The actress has given positive signs to take up the project as she is impressed by the role as well as the total content.

However, another set of reports claim that Boney Kapoor is keen to remake the movie with his daughter Jhanvi Kapoor in the lead role and Suresh Babu, the producer of the Telugu version, had confirmed the news about it.

Nonetheless, there is many a slip between the cup and the lip as nothing has been finalised yet, opine industry insiders.

It is interesting to note that Oh Baby itself is inspired by Korean film Miss Granny. The movie is about a 70-year-old Savitri/Baby (Lakshmi), a stubborn and whining lady who has a difficult relationship with her daughter-in-law. She decides to take the last photo of her life. But she finds herself transported in the body of a 20-year-old girl (Samantha) when she comes out of the studio. How she embarks on a quest for happiness forms the crux of the movie.

Currently, Alia Bhatt is working on Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra, Sanjay Dutt's Sadak 2 and SS Rajamouli's multilingual magnum opus RRR. Whereas Jhanvi Kapoor is busy with Ranveer Singh's Takht.