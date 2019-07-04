There might have been a bitter past for Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone but the ex-lovers still make for a crackling pair in Bollywood. And it looks like filmmaker Luv Ranjan has pulled off a casting coup of sort by bringing Ranbir and Deepika together after 4 years on celluloid.

Earlier, it was reported that Alia Bhatt was first offered the role opposite her real-life love interest Ranbir Kapoor. And since Alia was finding it difficult to commit her time to the film, the role went straight to Deepika's kitty. It is also being said that Alia and Ranbir have apparently decided not to work together after Brahmastra for personal reasons.

Deepika was convinced to play the role opposite Ranbir as it was author-backed and the film's plot will be revolving around the female's character. The film also stars Ajay Devgn who has earlier worked with Luv Ranjan in De De Pyaar De which was loved by the audience.

A few months ago, Deepika and Ranbir had appeared together in an advertisement and the ex-lovers had floored their fans with their playful chemistry. They were last seen Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha (2015) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) post their break-up. They first starred together in Yash Raj Films' Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008).

Both Deepika and Ranbir are currently in a happy phase with their respective partners. While Deepika got married to her long-time boyfriend Ranveer Singh last year, Ranbir recently came back to Mumbai after holidaying in New York with his ladylove Alia Bhatt.

On the work front, Deepika is currently busy shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak and Ranveer Singh starrer 83 directed by Kabir Singh. Ranbir, on the other hand, has filmed most of his portions in Brahmastra which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and will be seen in Karan Malhotra's directorial venture Shamshera which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.