As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship is growing stronger with the passing time, rumours of their marriage plans also keep floating around.

Reacting to these rumours, Alia said that marriage rumours are the only thing that irritates her. She further said that unlike her, Ranbir does not give much attention to these gossips.

While it is widely believed that Ranbir is a "difficult boyfriend", Alia is of the opinion that he is opposite to this belief, and she was sure about him the first time she met him.

"When I met him for the first time in my life. Again, let me tell you he's not difficult. He's a supremely simple person. He's such a nice human being that I wish I was as good as him. As an actor, as a person, as everything. He's way better a person than I am. And about getting married? Well, that's the only thing that's irritating right now. Every morning I wake up to the news that I'm getting married. I tell him 'what the hell'. I guess he's used to it," she told Times of India on being asked when she decided that Ranbir was the guy for her.

She also said that Ranbir has given her a valuable advice of not over-thinking, and that has made her life easier.

"I stress about things that are not in my control. I'm an over thinker. I get anxious. There was a period when I was working hard and I was stressed. Ranbir told me if you're working hard, you need not worry about anything else. Do the best you can and just let everything else be. That helped me. I still stress but it's easier for me now to let it be. The maximum I can do is put in my 100 per cent. I don't need to worry about the results," she told the publication.

Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Brahmastra.