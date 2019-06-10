Speculations about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ready to take the marital plunge or ready to make it official has been doing the rounds for a while now. From news of their secret Roka ceremony to plans of a destination wedding, every conjecture has been making headlines. And the latest picture of the couple at Kashinath temple has again set the tongues wagging.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently snapped at Kashi Vishwanath temple offering prayers and seeking blessings. Dressed in traditional attire, the duo looked like a match-made-in-heaven. Ever since the picture of the two was shared on social media, fans again started wondering and commenting whether the duo is now ready to take the plunge and thus has visited the temple.

However, let us burst your bubble a bit. We would have been the happiest had the news been true but the fact is the duo visited the temple as they were shooting for their film in Varanasi. Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort are some of the places where the shooting of their film – Brahmastra – is being done.

Fans flocked the stars as soon as they were spotted at the temple. The duo happily posed for selfies with their fans. Ayan Mukerji, who is directing Brahmastra, had shared pictures of Varanasi while doing a recce of the spots he would shoot at. He had shared, "My attempt with the Brahmastra Trilogy to feature different places of India, and attempt to capture its infinite beauty."

It was reported that Ranbir and Alia fell-in-love during the shoot of the film. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia would be seen in pivotal roles in the film. The film is India's one-of-a-kind fantasy adventure trilogy.