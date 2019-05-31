Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have begun shooting for the next schedule of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in Varanasi.

A few pictures from the set have surfaced on social media. From the background, it seems the pictures were clicked at a temple. Ranbir was in a black sleeveless t-shirt paired with trousers while Alia looked pretty in a white kurta.

While nothing much has been revealed regarding the plot of the film, rumours are rife that Ranbir would be seen playing the role of a DJ in the film. Further, he would be unaware of his superpowers until one day he would accidentally find out about it.

The fantasy-thriller trilogy also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Brahmastra is the first film of the trilogy. The movie was slated for December 2019 release, however, it has been pushed for the next year as the VFX team needs more time to work on it.

Meanwhile, ever since Ranbir and Alia admitted their relationship in public, the two are often spotted together at events or dining with Ranbir's parents.

Speculations regarding their wedding also continue to make news. Earlier this year, there was a rumour that Alia and Ranbir might get married in 2019. Not just that, reports also claimed that the two had chosen to tie the knot at the beautiful Lake Como, Italy, just like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

There was a strong buzz recently that the lovebirds have secretly got engaged. Reports said that since Rishi Kapoor was not keeping too well and was undergoing treatment, he wanted to see his son settle down and hence, the two, decided to take the big step. It was said that the two would tie the knot soon after the release of their next ambitious project – Brahmastra.