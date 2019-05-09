Of late reports have been doing the rounds that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor would follow the footsteps of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh by getting married at the beautiful Lake Como, Italy.

However, Alia's mother Soni Razdan now claims it to be 'rumours'. Talking to IANS, Soni said: "It is a totally baseless rumour!"

Earlier this year, there was a rumour that the Alia and Ranbir might get married in 2019. Back then, Soni had refuted rumours as well, "Look, it is sweet of all their fans to ask everything about them. I am Alia's mother. I really do not want to talk about my daughter's personal life. I want her to be happy. And she has my love and blessing on everything she does, beyond that I want her to live her life the way she wants to," she said, adding that, "As a mother, I do not give her any 'gyaan' because my Alia is very sensible as an individual," she said.

If this was not enough, there were strong buzz last month that the Raazi actress and Ranbir have secretly got engaged. Reports said that since Rishi Kapoor was not keeping too well and was undergoing treatment, he wanted to see his son settle down and hence, the two, decided to take the big step. Rumour also had it that the two would tie the knot soon after the release of their next ambitious project – Brahmastra.

However, amidst all this, Alia's mother had a 'word of caution' for her daughter. Soni had said, "Alia is very young. She started working at a very young age. I am very happy with whatever she has achieved so far and as a mother, I want to see her happy. At the same time, I also would give her word of caution. She is too young to rush into any lifetime decision. While personally, I believe that when you find the right man to get married, you should get married without delaying too much. But that does not mean, you have to get married in hurry ...You have to draw a fine line while taking a decision."

Amid the wedding reports every now and then, the good-looking and talented actors are currently holidaying in Europe. Alia has three films lined up and the Sanju actor will start shooting for his upcoming films. They will appear together in the Ayan Mukherji's directorial venture Brahmastra.