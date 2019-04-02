Not just Alia Bhatt, even Ranbir Kapoor seems to be walking on stars and clouds these days. The two lovebirds have not only been painting the town red but also giving us many awwww-worthy moments at various award shows and events.

Apart from the two reigning at the award shows and carrying home all the awards for Sanju and Raazi, the couple has also been making for an impending wedding towards the end of the year. However, this particular piece of news couldn't have gotten any bigger. As per a report in DNA, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are already engaged. Yes, you read it right. The report states that Ranbir and Alia have secretly made it official and got engaged.

Since Rishi Kapoor is not keeping too well and is undergoing treatment, he wanted to see his son settle down and hence, the two, decided to take a step ahead and made it official. As per reports, the two would tie the knot soon after the release of their next ambitious project – Brahmastra.

However, amidst all this, Alia Bhatt's mother had a 'word of caution' for her daughter. Soni Razdan had recently said, "Alia is very young. She started working at a very young age. I am very happy with whatever she has achieved so far and as a mother, I want to see her happy. At the same time, I also would give her word of caution. She is too young to rush into any lifetime decision. While personally, I believe that when you find the right man to get married, you should get married without delaying too much. But that does not mean, you have to get married in hurry ...You have to draw a fine line while taking a decision."