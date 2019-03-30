Though they have immense love and respect for each other, Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are not your everyday father-son pair. While Ranbir maintains his distance from his dad, Rishi Kapoor to doesn't get involved in Ranbir's private affairs. It's Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, who always acts as a bridge of communication between the two.

The fact that Risi and Ranbir don't always share an amicable relationship has time and again been confessed by the two. Rishi Kapoor's strict behaviour during Ranbir's childhood days and his constant fights with Neetu Kapoor have been the two prime reasons behind such a distant relationship between the two.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Rishi Kapoor had expressed his sadness when Ranbir Kapoor had decided to move out their home and live with Katrina Kaif in a plush pad the duo bought together. "My father gave me space when I moved out after marriage and I give Ranbir his space too when he decided to move out and share a home with his girlfriend. In this house, he had one room: how could that be enough for a 33-year-old boy? He's a great son, he listens to me but I don't interfere in his career because my career is mine and he is his. I know I've screwed up my relationship with Ranbir even though my wife kept telling me about what I was doing. It's now too late to change it; both of us will not be able to adjust to the change," Rishi had said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

Further talking about his equation with Ranbir, Rishi had said, "I never made friends with Ranbir and though I regret it, I am also not one of those guys who would want to be on back-slapping terms with my son."