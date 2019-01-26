Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's father has been undergoing treatment for his illness in the US and the suspense around the kind of disease that is suffering from has raised many concerns among his fans. While Randhir Kapoor had earlier said that they have been doing tests and will update the media about his current health condition, Rishi Kapoor has now finally opened about his treatment and said that he will recover soon.

"My treatment is on, hopefully I will recover soon and God willing I will return. The procedure is long and tedious and one needs immense patience which unfortunately is not one of my virtue," Rishi Kapoor was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

He further added, "Thankfully, I am not thinking about films anymore, just want to be blank and refresh myself with a more relaxed mind. This break shall be therapeutic for me."

Earlier, wife Neetu Kapoor has posted a cryptic message about Rishi Kapoor's health suggesting that the veteran actor has indeed been diagnosed with cancer.

"Happy 2019 no resolutions only wishes this year !!! Less pollution traffic!! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign !!! No hatred less poverty loads of love togetherness happiness n most imp. Good health [sic]," Neetu Kapoor wrote on Instagram while sharing a selfie with Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and other family members.

However, there is no official confirmation about the disease that Rishi Kapoor has been diagnosed with.