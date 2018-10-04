Rishi Kapoor had recently informed his fans on Twitter that he will be flying off to US for some medical treatment and urged all his well-wishers not to unnecessary speculate anything about his health condition. Despite that, several rumours have now started making rounds on internet that the veteran actor has been diagnosed with cancer.

However, his brother and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has cleared the air saying that the tests haven't been started yet.

"I want to deny all these speculations because tests haven't even started yet. Rishi is in the pink of health. His tests will start on Thursday in New York. Until we get the tests done and get the results, how can we say what is the problem? This is a very difficult and bad time for us as our mother Krishna ji passed away and now these kinds of rumours upset us," Randhir Kapoor told ABP News.

On a related note, Rishi Kapoor's mother and widow of late legendary actor Raj Kapoor, Krishna Raj Kapoor, passed away on Monday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor could not attend the funeral as they had been accompanying Rishi Kapoor in the US for his treatment.

"Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years "plus"of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!" Rishi Kapoor had tweeted a few days ago.

Meanwhile, Sonali Bendre and Irrfan Khan are currently being treated for their high-grade cancer.