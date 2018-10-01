A day after the celebrations of his actor son Ranbir Kapoor's birthday celebrations on September 28, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor announced on Twitter that he had taken leave from work, and was on his way "to America for some medical treatment".

The veteran actor urged well-wishers and fans not to worry or speculate on his health, assuring them that he was simply going to the US to get rid of "wear and tear" of working for 45 years at the movies.

"Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years "plus"of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!" said Rishi Kapoor on Twitter on September 29, 2018 in the wee hours.

Rishi Kapoor was missing in the birthday pictures of Ranbir Kapoor that had his mother Neetu Kapoor and rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt in them. The senior Kapoor may have been unwell on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday. He also looked slightly unwell at the RK Studios' Ganesh Visarjan on September 23, 2018.

Bollywood celebrities and friends of Rishi Kapoor are wishing the actor "get well soon" on Twitter. Right from Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Juhi Chawla to Kapil Sharma and Kubbra Sait to Pakistani cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq have wished for his good health. Here are some of the tweets.

Juhi Chawla, the co-star of Rishi Kapoor in many films and who will now be seen in a Sony Pictures' comedy with him, tweeted, "Please get absolutely well Chintuji ..!! absolutely healthy and strong ..!!! Will be waiting to start work on the new project ... so looking forward to it ..!!!Wishes and fond regards ..!!"

Actress Sonam Kapoor tweeted, "Get well soon chintu uncle, we love you lots!"

Actor-filmmaker-singer Farhan Akhtar said, "Lots of love Rishi uncle... hope your medical issue will soon be in the past."

Comedian Kapil Sharma said, "Get well soon rishi sir.. May God bless u with good health... we love u so much."

Sacred Games actress Kubbra Sait said, "Be well. Rest well. Hydrate and Bombay can't wait to have you back."

Pakistani cricketer and coach Saqlain Mushtaq tweeted, "God bless and Prayers sir."

Actor-director Shreyas Talpade said, "Wishing you a speedy recovery Rishiji. Get well soon.", while actress Jayati Bhatia tweeted, "U ll b fine...God bless.."

Rishi Kapoor is the heartthrob of the yesteryears and has grown into one of the best character actors of recent times. Recently seen in 102 Not Out along with actor Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor is expected to begin his film with Juhi Chawla after he return home from treatment. In 102 Not Out, he played a man who keeps going to the doctor for a checkup.

We wish Rishi Kapoor a speedy recovery.