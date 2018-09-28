Are they? Aren't they? Well, we will never really know if Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are indeed dating each other. But the Brahmastra costars sure hang out a lot with each other. Just a day after being seen at Ranbir Kapoor's house along with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan to watch the trailer of Thugs of Hindostan, Alia Bhatt was spotted last night at Ranbir Kapoor birthday bash with his family!

Born on September 28, 1982, Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 36th birthday today. Seen along with Alia Bhatt at his birthday bash were their moms Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan. The sweet 'family picture' shared by Neetu Kapoor on Instagram with a sweeter message has gone viral.

Alia Bhatt, too, shared a picture of Ranbir Kapoor, saying, "Happy birthday Sunshine!" This picture is from the same place that Alia Bhatt had earlier shared a picture clicked by RK.

The 25-year-old Alia Bhatt, 11 years his junior, is rumoured to be dating him since they began filming for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Neetu Kapoor was not so keen on sharing pictures of Ranbir Kapoor's earlier girlfriends like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, but she seems very open and happy about sharing Alia Bhatt's pictures.

Recently, Rishi Kapoor had stated that both Neetu and he are really fond of Alia Bhatt, just like their son Ranbir Kapoor is. Now, whether Ranbir and Alia finally end up marrying each other while filming the three-part film Brahmastra, only time will tell.

But it is a fact that both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been open about their relationship. While Ranbir Kapoor has commented on his bond with Alia Bhatt at least twice, while also praising her acting skills, Alia Bhatt has been sharing pictures with Ranbir Kapoor or photos of her taken by him.

Alia Bhatt was also recently spotted dining with Ranbir Kapoor and his family.

Here's wishing Ranbir Kapoor a very happy birthday, and many more to come!