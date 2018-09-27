A very interesting picture has made its way in social media that shows Ranbir Kapoor holding Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh adorably around his arms. The picture also features Alia Bhatt along with other stars.

Karan Johar shared the image on Instagram with the caption, "The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever". The picture shows top B-Town stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir, Alia, Ranveer, Deepika along with KJo himself giving a candid pose to the camera.

While many fans got excited thinking if it is the star cast of Karan's upcoming movie, many others spotted the unusual union of Ranbir and Ranveer along with their respective girlfriends.

It is no secret that Deepika and Ranbir were dating each other at one point of time, and their eventual breakup had made a lot of headlines. The actress is currently rumoured to be in a relationship with Ranveer, while Ranbir is seeing Alia.

It was believed that Ranbir and Ranveer would not be comfortable in each other's company due to their common connection with Deepika. However, this picture proves the notion completely wrong. It seems that Ranbir has become good friends with not just Deepika but also with Ranveer.

He is seen holding Deepika on one arm and Ranveer on the other. Alia is also seen to have a fun time hugging Shah Rukh as Aamir and Karan sit on either sides.

Nonetheless, many of the fans found the picture to be little "weird", and a few of them just could not believe their eyes. Rest are just happy to see the love-birds hanging out together, keeping the past behind.

See the picture and some of the reactions of fans: