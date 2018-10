Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and mother of Rishi Kapoor, has passed away on Monday, October 1. She had been complaining of breathlessness over the past couple of years.

Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor together had three sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor and two daughters Ritu Nanda and Rimi Jain.

