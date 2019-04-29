Mouni Roy is one actress who never fails to keep her fans awestruck with her hot and sexy pictures on Instagram. She can rightly be called the industry's fashionista given that her sense of style can make anyone go green with envy.

And now, the sexy lady has raised the hotness quotient again with her latest pictures on Instagram. In the photos, the actress is seen sitting on a swing in the middle of water. Dressed in an animal printed strapless maxi dress with a thigh-high slit, the Gold actress complemented her look by keeping her hair loose and minimal makeup.

Meanwhile, the Brahmastra actress will be seen in the grand finale episode of popular supernatural show Naagin 3. Mouni had been the lead actress in the first and second instalment of the top rated show and hence fans are quite excited to watch her return on the small screen. Also, the episode with the entire cast of the seasons is expected to be high on drama and leave viewers enthralled.

Post-Naagin 2, Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold and was recently seen in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter alongside John Abraham. She also has a big-ticket Brahmastra produced by Dharma Production that has an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Despite having bagged good roles in movies, the gorgeous actress, who made her debut with television show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006, had earlier revealed that she would happily take up TV projects if she finds a project exciting enough.

"I am a very proud TV actor and I have said that time and again. It has given me everything that I have today. Yes, it's exciting to be a part of films, but if something exciting comes up on TV or web, I may take it up," she had told IANS.