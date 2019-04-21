Popular supernatural show Naagin 3 that stars Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna and Pearl V Puri, is nearing end and looks like Ekta Kapoor has planned a super exciting grand finale episode.

Ever since Ekta announced the grand finale of the top-rated show, millions of fans of the supernatural series have been hoping to see the lead stars of the first and second seasons – Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani - making an appearance in Naagin 3.

And now, Arjun himself has confirmed that they are indeed going to part of the grand finale episode. "Most probably, yes. I am still working out the dates. It will be fun to return to the sets as everyone will get together again. More than shooting, there will be fun on the sets," Arjun told India Today.

Mouni's return on the show will surely leave fans excited. Also, the episode with the entire cast of the seasons is expected to be high on drama and leave viewers enthralled.

Post-Naagin 2, Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold and is now looking forward to not just one but three movies releases this year. While she has a big-ticket Brahmastra produced by Dharma Production that has an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the other two movies are RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China.

Despite having bagged good roles in movies, the gorgeous actress, who made her debut with television show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006, had earlier revealed that she would happily take up TV projects if she finds a project exciting enough. "I am a very proud TV actor and I have said that time and again. It has given me everything that I have today. Yes, it's exciting to be a part of films, but if something exciting comes up on TV or web, I may take it up," she had told IANS.