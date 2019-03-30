Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding was a grand affair. But amidst all the glitz and glamour, actress Mouni Roy reportedly had a tough time, and so did the security guards due to her tantrums.

It has been reported that Mouni, who was one of the performers at the grand Ambani wedding, was highly upset with one of the security arrangements. According to Spotboye, like every other guest at the event, Mouni's phone was tagged with security stickers, making it inaccessible.

However, Mouni was reportedly extremely upset with it, and was not willing to cooperate with the guards. "Mouni was not at all comfortable with her phone being locked, but, the condition was applicable to all the guests at the party and hence she had to agree to it," the entertainment portal quoted a source as saying.

The report stated that even though she agreed to get the phone sealed, Mouni later tried to remove the sticker that rang an alarm, making the guards rush to her. This made the actress further irked.

"When the security officials came to address the situation, Mouni got extremely agitated and started arguing with the officers. After much persuasion, she had to get the sticker back on her phone," the source told the publication.

The drama was not over yet as she reportedly tried the same thing again, leaving the guards even more agitated. As they warned her not to do it again, Mouni reportedly threatened to leave the venue without performing. However, the situation was somehow brought under control.

"After a long argument, Mouni finally had to give in and of course, as the payments were all made in advance, she had to perform at the wedding and so she did," the source told the portal.

Akash and Shloka's big day was attended by who's who of the industry, and was marked with performances by international celebrities as well.