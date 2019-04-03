Mouni Roy, who was in the news for allegedly throwing tantrums at Akash Ambani's wedding, was recently rushed to the hospital after she suffered a bone injury. The actress was admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for 1-2 days for the treatment.

"Yes, Mouni was hospitalised in Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for 1-2 days. She had a severe pain in the elbow since 2-3 days, which needed medical assistance," a source was quoted as saying by Spotboye when enquired about Mouni's health condition.

The source further added, "She is better now and also promoting her upcoming film RAW as and when required."

Talking about Mouni throwing tantrums at Akash Ambani wedding, it was reported that Mouni, who was one of the performers at the grand Ambani wedding, was highly upset with one of the security arrangements. Like every other guest at the event, Mouni's phone was tagged with security stickers, making it inaccessible. But Mouni was reportedly extremely upset with it, and was not willing to cooperate with the guards.

On the work front, with three films in her kitty including Romeo Akbar Walter, Mouni has managed to make a successful transition from small to the big screen. She says she is always ready to embrace the surprise that life has to offer.

Starting her career in 2004, Mouni got noticed by the audience for her role in the TV show titled Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She went on to appear in shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin before making her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the film Gold. She also has films like Brahmastra, Made in China and Bole Chudiyan.

(With IANS Inputs)