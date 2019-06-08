Ranbir Kapoor is in the news but for all the wrong reasons. His recent meeting with a fan has irked netizens who started blasting Ranbir for being rude.

In a video, a fan, who seems to be a die-hard fan of Ranbir, touches the Brahmastra actor's feet while greeting him with a gift. The fan then asks Ranbir to open the gift. As Ranbir sits on the couch and opens the gift, the fan sits beside him but on the floor.

The particular scenario triggered the anger of netizens to a great extent. They started trolling Ranbir for not asking the fan even once to get up and sit on the couch. "Is Ranbir a God or something? Why is he not telling his fan to sit on the couch," an online user expressed his disappointment.

While another user commented on the video, "Who is humble ? Ranbir Kapoor? My god. How arrogant he is.. kise Tarah se baat kr rha hai fan k Sath.as if daya kr rha hai.. not even asking him to sit on sofa how mean he is."

Angry with Ranbir, many people told the actor to atleast respect those who have gifted him this kind of fame and stardom.

Take a look.