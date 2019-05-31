Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone broke up ages ago and the pretty actress is now married to actor Ranveer Singh, but fans think her onscreen pairing is the best with Ranbir. So, when Deepika shared an Instagram story this afternoon with her dancing with Ranbir, we couldn't have enough of it! Take a look at the video below.

Even after their break-up, Ranbir and Deepika remained friends and sometimes they go out on a friendly movie date. The two went on to star in two films post their break-up, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Tamasha (2015). They first starred together in Yash Raj Films' Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008).

To mark the six years of the release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Deepika posted a dance video that shows the two shaking legs on a popular song from the film. Deepika shared an Instagram story, where she is with Ranbir inside a vanity van. We don't know yet if it's an old video from the sets of the film.

The actress is seen shaking a leg to Balam Pichkari, the chartbuster song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, with Ranbir joining in the fun. Take a look at the picture and the Instagram video below!

There are talks of a new film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, to be helmed by Luv Ranjan. But this has not been confirmed yet. Ranbir and Deepika recently were part of a commercial shoot together and their chemistry both on screen and behind-the-scenes is still crackling!

Recently, there was also news that Ranbir Kapoor along with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt will be on a sponsored trip with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as part of an endorsement deal. Well, that should be fun! If we love the chemistry of Ranbir and Deepika, we also love the chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the recent film Gully Boy (2019) and also their ads for MakeMyTrip.

Wouldn't it be great if these four actors are in a film together? Looks like it may just happen, considering they are all buddies now. Meanwhile, watch the video below of Ranbir and Deepika break into a dance to Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani!