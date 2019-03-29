Heard this? Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to travel together. Yes, that's right! The two couples who showed some extraordinary camaraderie at the recently held Zee Cine Awards 2019, where they were not only sitting side-by-side but also cheering each other on. Deepika Padukone is the ex-girlfriend of Ranbir Kapoor and yet, there was no awkwardness. Ranveer Singh is now married to Deepika Padukone, while Ranbir Kapoor is now dating Alia Bhatt.

In fact, Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone make a fantastic onscreen pair and continued to work with each other post their break-up, in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha, as also their recent advertisement. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were seen in the recent popular movie Gully Boy as a great coming-of-age couple. Their chemistry in the MakeMyTrip television commercials is also enviable.

So, it seems this quartet of actors is quite a fun lot. Not surprising then that the two couples were offered a deal to travel together and document their vacay on social media and they have said 'yes'. Mumbai Mirror's The Informer reports that Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to take a trip together to the US.

The Mumbai tabloid reports that the "Fabulous Foursome are all set to travel together. The superstars have been offered (and have said yes to) a US showcase tour that will take them to New York, New Jersey, Chicago and some other American cities next year." Imagine how crazy this is for their fans!

Ranbir Kapoor was cordial with another ex-girlfriend at the Filmfare Awards 2019 - Katrina Kaif, with whom he had a live-in for over a year. Even as Ranbir Kapoor hugged Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt was also cordial with Katrina, them being gym buddies. Well, this is the age of modern relationships!