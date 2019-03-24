Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was honoured with the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) award in the Popular category, at the 64th Filmfare Awards 2019. Alia Bhatt's current boyfriend and heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award for his outstanding act in Sanju, a biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt. The Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male) was given away to Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat, while the Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female) went to Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho.

Sara Ali Khan won the Filmfare Best Debut Actor (Female) for her film Kedarnath, while Ishaan Khatter took home the Filmfare Best Debut Actor (Male) for his Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds. The Filmfare Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) was shared by Vicky Kaushal for Sanju and Gajraj Rao for Badhaai Ho. The Filmfare Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) was awarded to Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho.

Raazi won four other Filmfare Awards apart from Best Actor for Alia Bhatt, including the Best Film Filmfare award in the Popular category, and the Best Director Filmfare award for Meghna Gulzar. The Best Film Critics' Award was given to Sriram Raghavan's AndhaDhun. The films with most Filmfare awards at the 2019 edition were Raazi, Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun, with Tumbbad winning Best Cinematography. [ALSO SEE: Video: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dance to Ishq Wala Love, set hearts racing!]

The 64th Filmfare Awards 2019 was held in Mumbai on Saturday, March 23, at the Jio Gardens in BKC. The awards were hosted by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with other stars.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 64th Filmfare Awards 2019:

Best Film: Raazi

Critics' Award for Best Film: AndhaDhun

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt, Raazi

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Ranbir Kapoor, Sanju

Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female): Neena Gupta, Badhaai Ho

Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male): Ranveer Singh, Padmaavat

Best Debut Actor(Female): Sara Ali Khan, Kedarnath

Best Debut Actor(Male): Ishaan Khatter, Beyond The Clouds

Best Director: Meghna Gulzar, Raazi

Best Debut Director: Amar Kaushik, Stree

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Gajraj Rao, Badhaai Ho and Vicky Kaushal, Sanju

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Surekha Sikri, Badhaai Ho

Best Dialogue: Akshat Ghildial, Badhaai Ho

Best Original Story: Anubhav Sinha, Mulk

Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Hussain Dalal, Shameless

Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Kirti Kulhari, Maya

People's Choice Award for Best Short Film: Plus Minus

Best Short Film (Fiction): Rogan Josh

Best Short Film (Non-Fiction): The Soccer City

Best Music Album: Padmaavat [ALSO SEE: Zee Cine Awards 2019 winners' list: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone take top honours]

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Ae Watan, Raazi

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for Ghoomar, Padmaavat

Best Lyrics: Gulzar for Ae Watan, Raazi.

Best Lyrics: AndhaDhun

Best Background Score: Daniel George, AndhaDhun

Best Sound Design: Kunal Sharma, Tumbbad

Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Midya, Jyoti Tomaar for Ghoomar from Padmaavat

Best Cinematography: Pankaj Kumar, Tumbbad

Best Editing: Pooja Ladha Surti, AndhaDhun

Best Costume: Sheetal Sharma, Manto

Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Chaudhary and Rajesh Yadav (Tumbbad)

Best VFX: Red Chillies VFX, Zero.

Congratulations to the winners at the 64th Filmfare Awards. Here are some moments from the Filmfare Awards 2019 red carpet.