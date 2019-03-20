Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone win Best Actor at Zee Cine Awards 2019
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone took top honours at the Zee Cine Awards 2019 held in Mumbai on Tuesday. Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor (Male) trophy for the movie Sanju, a biopic on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Deepika Padukone was honoured with the Best Actor (Female) award for her title role in Padmaavat, based on the real story of Rani Padmavati and her johar.

Deepika Padukone's husband Ranveer Singh, who co-starred with her in Padmaavat as Alauddin Khilji, won the Best Actor (Male) Viewers' Choice award for his menacing act in the film. Alia Bhatt took home the Best Actor (Female) Viewers' Choice award for her film Raazi. Vicky Kaushal was adjudged the Best Supporting Actor (Male) award for Sanju, while Katrina Kaif won the Best Supporting Actor (Female) award for Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma film Zero.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was honoured with the Best Director award for Padmaavat, and the Best Film award has been withheld. Veteran actress Hema Malini was honoured with the Zee Cine Awards For Contribution In Indian Cinema. Sonam Kapoor, Tabu and Neena Gupta won special awards.

Here's the Zee Cine Awards 2019 winners' list:

Best Actor
Ranbir Kapoor – Sanju

Best Actress
Deepika Padukone – Padmaavat

Best Director
Sanjay Leela Bhansali – Padmaavat

Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Vicky Kaushal – Sanju

Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Katrina Kaif – Zero

Best Actor In Comic Role
Kartik Aaryan – Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Best Negative Role (Female)
Tabu – AndhaDhun

Best Actor Viewers' Choice Awards
Ranveer Singh – Padmaavat

Best Actress Viewers' Choice Awards
Alia Bhatt – Raazi

Best Debutant (Male)
Ishaan Khatter – Dhadak

Best Debutante (Female)
Janhvi Kapoor – Dhadak

Best Debut Director
Amar Kaushik – Stree

Best Playback Singer (Male)
Yasser – Naino Ne Baandhi (Gold)

Best Playback Singer (Female)
Vibha Saraf and Harshdeep Kaur (Raazi)

Best Story
Arijit Biswas and Sriram Raghavan – AndhaDhun

Best Extraordinary Global Icon Awards
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Best Extraordinary Performer Of The Year Awards
Ayushmann Khurrana – Badhaai Ho – AndhaDhun

Best Extraordinary Couple
Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao – Badhaai Ho

Zee Cine Awards For The Contribution In Indian Cinema
Hema Malini

Best Cinematography
Sudeep Chatterjee – Padmaavat

Best Action
Lakshman Chella, Ram Chella, Kecha Khamphakdee – Baaghi 2

Best Production Design
Rakesh Yadav – Tumbbad

Best Editing
Pooja Ladha Surti – AndhaDhun

Best Dialogue
Sumit Aroraa – Stree

Best Choreography
Padmaavat

Best Background Music
Daniel B George – AndhaDhun

Best Sound Design
Padmaavat

Best Visual Effects
Harry Hingorani – Red Chillies.VFX – Zero

Best Technical Awards
Zero and Padmaavat.

Congratulations to all the winners at the Zee Cine Awards 2019.

 
 
 
 
