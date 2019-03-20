Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone took top honours at the Zee Cine Awards 2019 held in Mumbai on Tuesday. Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor (Male) trophy for the movie Sanju, a biopic on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Deepika Padukone was honoured with the Best Actor (Female) award for her title role in Padmaavat, based on the real story of Rani Padmavati and her johar.
Deepika Padukone's husband Ranveer Singh, who co-starred with her in Padmaavat as Alauddin Khilji, won the Best Actor (Male) Viewers' Choice award for his menacing act in the film. Alia Bhatt took home the Best Actor (Female) Viewers' Choice award for her film Raazi. Vicky Kaushal was adjudged the Best Supporting Actor (Male) award for Sanju, while Katrina Kaif won the Best Supporting Actor (Female) award for Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma film Zero.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali was honoured with the Best Director award for Padmaavat, and the Best Film award has been withheld. Veteran actress Hema Malini was honoured with the Zee Cine Awards For Contribution In Indian Cinema. Sonam Kapoor, Tabu and Neena Gupta won special awards.
Here's the Zee Cine Awards 2019 winners' list:
Best Actor
Ranbir Kapoor – Sanju
Best Actress
Deepika Padukone – Padmaavat
Best Director
Sanjay Leela Bhansali – Padmaavat
Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Vicky Kaushal – Sanju
Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Katrina Kaif – Zero
Best Actor In Comic Role
Kartik Aaryan – Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Best Negative Role (Female)
Tabu – AndhaDhun
Best Actor Viewers' Choice Awards
Ranveer Singh – Padmaavat
Best Actress Viewers' Choice Awards
Alia Bhatt – Raazi
Best Debutant (Male)
Ishaan Khatter – Dhadak
Best Debutante (Female)
Janhvi Kapoor – Dhadak
Best Debut Director
Amar Kaushik – Stree
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Yasser – Naino Ne Baandhi (Gold)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Vibha Saraf and Harshdeep Kaur (Raazi)
Best Story
Arijit Biswas and Sriram Raghavan – AndhaDhun
Best Extraordinary Global Icon Awards
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Best Extraordinary Performer Of The Year Awards
Ayushmann Khurrana – Badhaai Ho – AndhaDhun
Best Extraordinary Couple
Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao – Badhaai Ho
Zee Cine Awards For The Contribution In Indian Cinema
Hema Malini
Best Cinematography
Sudeep Chatterjee – Padmaavat
Best Action
Lakshman Chella, Ram Chella, Kecha Khamphakdee – Baaghi 2
Best Production Design
Rakesh Yadav – Tumbbad
Best Editing
Pooja Ladha Surti – AndhaDhun
Best Dialogue
Sumit Aroraa – Stree
Best Choreography
Padmaavat
Best Background Music
Daniel B George – AndhaDhun
Best Sound Design
Padmaavat
Best Visual Effects
Harry Hingorani – Red Chillies.VFX – Zero
Best Technical Awards
Zero and Padmaavat.
Congratulations to all the winners at the Zee Cine Awards 2019.
View this post on Instagram
#aliabhatt #deepikapadukone at #zeecineawards #zeecineawards2019 @viralbhayani
View this post on Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor goes down on his knees for Alia Bhatt, grooves to 'Ishq Wala Love ; WATCH ❤ @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor . . . . . #aliabhatt #ranbiralia #bollywood #couplegoals #Zeecineawards2019 A post shared by I N S T A T E L L Y W O O D (@lnstatellywood) on Mar 19, 2019 at 11:45am PDT