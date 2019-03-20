Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone took top honours at the Zee Cine Awards 2019 held in Mumbai on Tuesday. Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor (Male) trophy for the movie Sanju, a biopic on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Deepika Padukone was honoured with the Best Actor (Female) award for her title role in Padmaavat, based on the real story of Rani Padmavati and her johar.

Deepika Padukone's husband Ranveer Singh, who co-starred with her in Padmaavat as Alauddin Khilji, won the Best Actor (Male) Viewers' Choice award for his menacing act in the film. Alia Bhatt took home the Best Actor (Female) Viewers' Choice award for her film Raazi. Vicky Kaushal was adjudged the Best Supporting Actor (Male) award for Sanju, while Katrina Kaif won the Best Supporting Actor (Female) award for Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma film Zero.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was honoured with the Best Director award for Padmaavat, and the Best Film award has been withheld. Veteran actress Hema Malini was honoured with the Zee Cine Awards For Contribution In Indian Cinema. Sonam Kapoor, Tabu and Neena Gupta won special awards.



Here's the Zee Cine Awards 2019 winners' list:

Best Actor

Ranbir Kapoor – Sanju

Best Actress

Deepika Padukone – Padmaavat

Best Director

Sanjay Leela Bhansali – Padmaavat

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Vicky Kaushal – Sanju

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Katrina Kaif – Zero

Best Actor In Comic Role

Kartik Aaryan – Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Best Negative Role (Female)

Tabu – AndhaDhun

Best Actor Viewers' Choice Awards

Ranveer Singh – Padmaavat

Best Actress Viewers' Choice Awards

Alia Bhatt – Raazi

Best Debutant (Male)

Ishaan Khatter – Dhadak

Best Debutante (Female)

Janhvi Kapoor – Dhadak

Best Debut Director

Amar Kaushik – Stree

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Yasser – Naino Ne Baandhi (Gold)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Vibha Saraf and Harshdeep Kaur (Raazi)

Best Story

Arijit Biswas and Sriram Raghavan – AndhaDhun

Best Extraordinary Global Icon Awards

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Best Extraordinary Performer Of The Year Awards

Ayushmann Khurrana – Badhaai Ho – AndhaDhun

Best Extraordinary Couple

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao – Badhaai Ho

Zee Cine Awards For The Contribution In Indian Cinema

Hema Malini

Best Cinematography

Sudeep Chatterjee – Padmaavat

Best Action

Lakshman Chella, Ram Chella, Kecha Khamphakdee – Baaghi 2

Best Production Design

Rakesh Yadav – Tumbbad

Best Editing

Pooja Ladha Surti – AndhaDhun

Best Dialogue

Sumit Aroraa – Stree

Best Choreography

Padmaavat

Best Background Music

Daniel B George – AndhaDhun

Best Sound Design

Padmaavat

Best Visual Effects

Harry Hingorani – Red Chillies.VFX – Zero

Best Technical Awards

Zero and Padmaavat.

Congratulations to all the winners at the Zee Cine Awards 2019.