It seems Ranbir Kapoor is in damage control mode. Just a day after his pictures hugging ex-flame Deepika Padukone went viral, Ranbir Kapoor made a huge public display of affection for his lady love Alia Bhatt! It happened at the Zee Cine Awards 2019 where Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were captured holding hands by the photographers.

People present at the awards show have also posted videos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on stage, dancing to Ishq Wala Love. The couple has set hearts racing with their chemistry! Ishq Wala Love is a song picturised on Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in their debut film Student of the Year. By dancing to it with her real-life boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt has surely made it official!

Rumours of the grand wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been around for a while now. The couple has also been hunting for a home in New York, where Ranbir's dad Rishi Kapoor is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness.

The wedding may happen next year after the release of their superhero film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. We guess the success of Brahmastra will decide the fate of their relationship. Let's see if it is stronger than that and this Bollywood couple gets hitched soon.

Ranbir Kapoor not only made up with Alia Bhatt for his hug pictures with Deepika Padukone but also with Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh when he hugged him at the Zee Cine Awards 2019. It seems the hug happened after Ranveer Singh won the best actor award. Take a look at the pictures and videos of the event posted by RJ Alok. Expect more fireworks from this couple now!