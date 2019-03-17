Bollywood's latest 'it' couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spent some quality time together on Alia Bhatt's birthday on March 15. And now there is buzz that Ranbir Kapoor is taking his lady love away to the US for a short trip. Alia Bhatt visited New York last year to be with Ranbir Kapoor, when his father, actor Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with an illness and was being treated at a hospital in NY.

Ranbir Kapoor is now taking Alia Bhatt to Colorado, the US, for some R&R! The handsome couple will be spending time skiing at the famous Aspen Mountain Ski Resort in Colorado, reports India Today.

Recently, there has been much speculation about the wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Earlier, the two were supposed to be having a 2019 wedding, but it wasn't finalised, as Rishi Kapoor is still under treatment in the Big Apple. Then came the news that Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor is hunting for a house for Ranbir and Alia in New York!

The last time, the happy couple were spotted on the streets of NYC and also shopping in a mall, a picture of which had gone viral after a fan shared it on social media. Ranbir Kapoor has lived in New York for four years as a student, and it seems now Alia Bhatt has also grown pretty fond of the city. Ranbir also is keen to show her other parts of the US, we gather if news of the couple going skiing in Aspen is true!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together in a film for the first time in the Brahmastra trilogy, produced by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, among others. Brahmastra will release on Christmas 2019.