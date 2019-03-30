Good news for fans of the Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone onscreen pair. The two superstars who are ex-lovers are all set to reunite on screen in a Bollywood film! If reports are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will be seen on screen opposite each other in Luv Ranjan's film produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in the lead.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have done three films together - Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha - the last two being after their famous breakup. The two exes have always been cordial with each other and never said no to work together, even if it's an ad or a ramp walk.

They just starred in an advertisement together, their first assignment with each other after Deepika Padukone got married to Ranveer Singh. Currently, there is a lot of buzz around the two couples of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The foursome's camaraderie at the Zee Cine Awards 2019 was to be seen to be believed!

Reports suggest that as couples, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have landed a deal together for a showcase tour to the United States of America in 2020. That explains the recent display of over-friendliness between the exes and their respective partners.

But fans are certainly interested in seeing Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone together on screen again, with their wonderful chemistry. Mumbai Mirror reports that you may get to watch them sharing screen space again. "Four years after Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha in 2015, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor will be reuniting for their fourth film together, Luv Ranjan's yet-untitled next directorial," says the tabloid.

Deepika Padukone is currently producing Chhapaak, a film where she stars as acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The first look of the film received rave reviews. Ranbir Kapoor is busy with Brahmastra and Shamshera, while Ajay Devgn is gearing up for his big movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which will now release on January 10, 2020.