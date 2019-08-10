They might be setting an example of how ex-es can be friends and have a great camaraderie even after a bitter break-up, but, things were not as smooth between Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone when they had broken up. The fact that Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were once in a relationship is not a secret. The fact that Ranbir Kapoor had cheated on her is not a secret either. But, the pain and anguish Deepika went through reflects clearly in this old interview as reported by Cosmopolitan.

Deepika had opened up about Ranbir Kapoor's cheating and had said, "If I'm going to be fooling around, why would I be in a relationship? It's better to be single and have fun. But not everyone thinks like that. Maybe that's why I've been hurt in the past. I was foolish enough to give him a second chance because he begged and pleaded, despite the fact that everyone around me said he was still straying. Then I actually caught him red-handed. It took me a while to get out. But having done that, nothing can make me go back. That ship has sailed," reports Cosmopolitan.

Further talking about the break-up, Deepika had said, "It made me realise I should not be so attached to one thing or a person - after the break-up the fact that I had to pick myself up. I cried a lot after my break-up. But I have become a better person and I thank him for that."

Rumour has it that Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have been approached to star in a Luv Ranjan film together. Ranbir and Deepika have given us several iconic hits like – Bachna Ae Haseeno and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.