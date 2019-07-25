Shah Rukh Khan: King Khan is a self-confessed chain smoker. On the birth of his youngest son, Shah Rukh had said, "Will I be there to do the same thing that I did with my older kids? Yes, that is a worry. So that keeps you smoking less, drinking less, exercising more. I am planning to give up all (smoking, drinking, etc) and try to be healthier and happier."

Talking about his smoking habits, SRK had said in an interview with India Today, "No, I don't sleep. I smoke about 100 cigarettes. I forget to eat."

Sanjay Dutt: As we have already seen in his biopic, Sanjay, was a chain-smoker until he decided to quit everything at one go. Talking about his addiction, Sanjay had said, "Drug addiction is a disease which cannot be cured. Today, if I think I can smoke up a joint, I'm finished. The fear of relapse is in the first five-six months of quitting. I diverted my mind in the gym. I started feeling good with my body."

Ranbir Kapoor: "I quit smoking for four months, then started rolling cigarettes again just last month - just one or two a day. It's something I'm scared of because I've been a nicotine addict since I was 15, and it's the worst kind of addiction," Ranbir had said in an interview with India Today.

It's taken me trips to Austria, to this doctor who gave me injections in my ears, to help me quit smoking the first time because I don't think I have the willpower to give it up on my own. But vaping isn't working for me either - you can't leave one habit for another. Eventually, it'll just come back more ferociously," he added.

Ajay Devgn: Ajay Devgn was a chain-smoker but quit smoking to lead a healthier life for his kids – Yug and Nysa.

Shahid Kapoor: Shahid Kapoor was also a chain smoker before he tied the knot with ladylove Mira. On Koffee with Karan, Mira Rajput had revealed that Shahid Kapoor had quit smoking after getting married to her upon her insistence.