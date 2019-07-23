While Shah Rukh Khan has taken a break from movies, it appears that the superstar is now paying extra attention to his daughter Suhana and son Aryan's debut in the industry.

According to reports, SRK has been investing much of his time in guiding Suhana and Aryan towards their goals. Making use of his vast knowledge of the industry and its functioning, Shah Rukh has reportedly been mentoring his children before their debut.

While Suhana apparently wants to become an actress, Aryan is more interested in film-making. As Suhana has already completed her graduation, she is going to invest her time in learning acting and Aryan too is learning the nuances of film direction.

"Suhana already was working with Aanand L Rai and assisting him on the sets of Zero, where her main job was to get her dad ready for his shots. She is now slated to undergo an acting course in the US, which she has already applied to. She will also participate in a departmental internship in acting during her stint in America," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

"Shah Rukh wants to oversee everything connected to her academics before she enters films because he wants to impart his almost three-decade-long expertise and experience in the movie industry to the little one before she faces the camera. And then there will be Aryan's screen debut, that is also in the offing inevitably," the source added.

Meanwhile, Aryan recently took a step into the world of movies by giving his voiceover for the Hindi version of The Lion King.