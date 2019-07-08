Don't be shocked by reading the headline. We are sure as you reach the end, our reasons will have you convinced, totally.

Well, to begin with, who feels like leaving behind everything (home, money, family, errrm....boyfriend?) to run into these open arms that have swagger, passion and romance written all over it? No one. Right?

So you can't hold back your tears every time Shah Rukh Khan's eyes tear-up onscreen! Big deal! An actor shouldn't have such a magnetic spell and deep-rooted relationship with every single person sitting in the theatres. How cruel is that!

From Raees Alam's kohl-rimmed eyes, traditional Pathani suit and rustic charm to Dr Jehangir Khan's cool and casual, salt-and-pepper look in Dear Zindagi; Mr Khan can effortlessly sync into the skin-of-the-character, lending utmost authenticity to the part. I mean, who does that anymore?

Neither does he have a great body nor does he have the acumen to choose only masala entertainers, and yet the man can't stop himself from delivering knockout performances, back-to-back. A jackpot even in bad films. So boring! Yawn!

Even when the Badshah plays roles which are down-and-dirty in films like Anjaam, Darr and Baazigar; you want the leading lady to fall-for-him and not the other 'positive' actor. Makes up for the biggest reason to just not like him. Hai na?

We would like to conclude the argument in Poo's words - Shah Rukh, tumhara koi haq nahi banta ke tum itne killer lago. NOT FAIR!