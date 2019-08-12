Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for a year now. And as Rishi Kapoor will soon be coming back to India after completing his treatment in the US, speculations about their marriage have yet again sparked in the industry. And if the latest reports are to be believed, Ranbir has officially asked for Alia's hand from her parents.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Ranbir recently met up with Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt and asked his permission to marry his daughter. It is being said that the moment was very emotional and tear-jerking for everyone present during the meet.

However, there has been no official confirmation about the alleged meeting of Ranbir with the Bhatt family. If the reports turn out to be true, Ranbir and Alia are likely to tie the knot in 2020.

Ranbir and Alia are currently in a steady relationship and have been spending a lot of time together. Be it on film sets or during their vacation, the couple looks inseparable from each other and their PDA on social media often makes people envious of their relationship.

Alia has become the favourite person of the Kapoor family who never fail to surprise her with extravagant gifts as a token of love.

Earlier, it was reported that Neetu Kapoor was urging Ranbir and Alia to move in together and had also suggested the idea to look out for a plush apartment in the city.

Going by the rumours, we may soon hear the wedding bells ringing in the Kapoor and the Bhatt family.