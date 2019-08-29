It has barely been a week since Alia Bhatt appeared in the first song by her Youtube channel – Prada – and the song has already landed in a plagiarism soup. Reports suggest that some parts of the song contain elements from a Pakistani number named Gore Rang Ka Zamana.

As soon as the song gained popularity and travelled countries, many people from Pakistan lashed out on Twitter over the alleged plagiarism. Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat directly targeted Alia and said, "I find this strange. On the one hand, Bollywood vilifies Pakistan at every opportunity they get. On the other, they continue to steal our songs. Copyright violation and royalty payments obviously mean nothing to them," reported Deccan Chronicle.

While singers or the stars featuring in the song should not have to worry about the song's lyrics, Alia has suffered a bit of an embarrassment since she is now being targeted directly. The report also suggested that Alia Bhatt might take down the song from her channel before it turns into a big controversy.

Alia recently spoke about beau Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to the song. Talking about it to an entertainment portal, she said, "Ranbir loved it. He told me that I have a natural swag. I played it for Karan Johar, he also loved it. I played it for Baadshah and he told me that he was so happy. Badshah said, 'kya gaana hai yaar'."

The song has been composed by the Lamberghini fame duo The Doorbeen. Right on the day of its launch, the song crossed 20 million views.

Alia Bhatt has her kitty full with big projects lined up this year. She will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in AyaN Mukerji's Brahmastra, which is a three-part adventure fantasy thriller. Apart from this, she would be seen in dad Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.